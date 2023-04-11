Monumental Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,188. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

