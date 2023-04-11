Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.80. 103,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $534.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.