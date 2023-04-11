Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $241.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,090. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

