Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $230.65 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $230.65 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00060442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,704,456 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.