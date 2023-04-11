MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.56 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MovieBloc Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
