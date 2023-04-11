My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $491,817.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,129 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

