Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,308 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $124.11. 1,872,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

