Narwhal Capital Management Acquires Shares of 11,722 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 67,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.