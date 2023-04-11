Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $16,504,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. 433,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

