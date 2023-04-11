Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 238 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. 1,874,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $404.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

