Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 3,880 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.