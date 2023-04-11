Narwhal Capital Management Takes $560,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of RF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

