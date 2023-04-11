nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 1,626 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75.

nCino stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 565,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

