NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.06

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $74.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00006835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001187 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,138,094 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98320165 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $58,803,146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

