Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3567 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Nedbank Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.
About Nedbank Group
