Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $175.95 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $175.95 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00314847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00069891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00532678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00426789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,873,601,776 coins and its circulating supply is 40,326,849,007 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

