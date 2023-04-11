New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.20. New Gold shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,386,563 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

