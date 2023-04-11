New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $205,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

