New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $345,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.88 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.40. The company has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

