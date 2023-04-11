New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $218,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

