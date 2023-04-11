New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $174.04 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Stryker worth $174,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 89,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,874 shares of company stock worth $96,911,643 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $290.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.45.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

