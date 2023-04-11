New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $292.39 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Linde worth $292,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $358.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.32 and its 200-day moving average is $323.36. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.