New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $209,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.54.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

