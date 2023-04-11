New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $268.44 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 523,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,441,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV opened at $484.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

