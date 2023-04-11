New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock worth $198,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.85.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $659.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $684.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

