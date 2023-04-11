New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,440 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $191,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

