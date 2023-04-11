New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $237,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW stock opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

