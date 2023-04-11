New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $373,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

