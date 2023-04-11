Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down to $51.09

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.09, but opened at $49.80. Newmont shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 1,833,185 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.