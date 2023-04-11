NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, NFT has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $950,444.07 and approximately $62.71 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,132.48 or 0.99878603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02496482 USD and is up 20.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,683.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

