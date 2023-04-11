NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.60. 23,532,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 44,520,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

