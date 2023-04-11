Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 5.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.50. 536,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.78.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

