Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 888,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

