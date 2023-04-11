Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $26.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. 5,393,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

