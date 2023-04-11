Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

NVS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 1,030,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,045. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

