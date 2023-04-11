Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. 4,187,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,477,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Novavax by 38.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $16,027,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 10,200.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 45.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.