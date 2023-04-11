Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $158.79. 528,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

