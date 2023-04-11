NuCypher (NU) Price Down 4.5% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NuCypher has a market cap of $82.53 million and approximately $10,302.39 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

