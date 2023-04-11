Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NXC opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.