Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JFR opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

