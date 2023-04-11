Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.