Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.