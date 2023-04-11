Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. 488,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

