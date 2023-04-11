Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 285,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,243. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.