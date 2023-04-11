Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 3.8%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 22,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 150,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.