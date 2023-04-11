Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 847,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,756. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

