Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.67. 104,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

