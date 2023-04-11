Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF comprises 2.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 1.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735,963 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.