Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,536. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.