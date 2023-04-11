Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

NFLX stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,138. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

