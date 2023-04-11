Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Volume Tops $907,886.36

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $65.22 million and $907,886.36 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

